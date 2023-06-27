Comparing General Motors (NYSE:GM) and GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) and GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for General Motors and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 6 8 1 2.56 GreenPower Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $49.81, suggesting a potential upside of 35.65%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than GreenPower Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.8% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares General Motors and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 5.84% 15.74% 4.27% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and GreenPower Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $156.74 billion 0.33 $9.93 billion $6.47 5.68 GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Summary

General Motors beats GreenPower Motor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties; and safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. Further, the company provides connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, GM Smart Driver, Amazon Alexa in-vehicle voice, Google's Voice Assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About GreenPower Motor



GreenPower Motor Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

