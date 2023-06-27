Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,287 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 591,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $771.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

