Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 329,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

