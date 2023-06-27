Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $363.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.87 and a 200 day moving average of $307.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $370.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

