Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $322.31 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $322.31 million and $108.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $42.08 or 0.00137307 BTC on major exchanges.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012589 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,659,813 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

