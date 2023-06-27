ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,593. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

