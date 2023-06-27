Contrasting AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Annaly Capital Management pays out -115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.61 $1.73 billion ($2.25) -9.04 AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -38.80% 18.86% 2.25% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.