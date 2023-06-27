Contrasting Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -5.89% -29.04% -11.43% Viveve Medical -355.33% -306.23% -130.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.23 -$1.29 million ($0.43) -3.53 Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.00 -$22.03 million ($2.65) 0.00

This table compares Micron Solutions and Viveve Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viveve Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Micron Solutions and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

