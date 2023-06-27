Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of COPJF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Cooper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Featured Stories

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explores and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria; and onshore oil production and exploration in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

