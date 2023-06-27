Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cooper Energy Price Performance
Shares of COPJF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Cooper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
Cooper Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Cooper Energy from StockNews.com
- Rising From the Ashes: Time to Take a Ride in Hertz Stock?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Ready To Rally
- Dell Maintains Its Dividend Payout, Sign Of Better Things To Come
- Is Google Shooting Itself in the Foot with 3rd-Party Cookie Bans?
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.