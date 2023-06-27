Core Alternative Capital Acquires 127 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. 616,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,737. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

