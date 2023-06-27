Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $264.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.