Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. 358,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

