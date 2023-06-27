Core Alternative Capital Has $109,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Stryker were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.99. 142,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.46 and a 200-day moving average of $272.41. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

