Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.37. The stock had a trading volume of 918,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

