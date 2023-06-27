Core Alternative Capital Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,470. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $178.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

