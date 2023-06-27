Core Alternative Capital Purchases 87,657 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 306.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 87,657 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,851,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

