Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. 899,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

