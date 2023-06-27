Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,700. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.