Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.70 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $67.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00030348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

