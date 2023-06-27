Coya Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COYA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 27th

Coya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 27th. Coya Therapeutics had issued 3,050,000 shares in its IPO on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $15,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COYA. BTIG Research began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.