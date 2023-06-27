Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.