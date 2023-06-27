Crypterium (CRPT) One Day Volume Hits $608,883.92

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $608,883.92 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,301,428 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

