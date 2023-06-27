CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

CS Disco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $468.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

