CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Up 40%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 798,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 377,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
CubicFarm Systems Trading Up 60.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.65.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.
Featured Stories
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than CubicFarm Systems
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.