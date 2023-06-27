CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Up 40%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 798,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 377,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Up 60.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.65.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

