CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.43

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.43 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 52357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $10.43 per share. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.48%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

