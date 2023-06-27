CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down to $69.85

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.85, but opened at $67.96. CVS Health shares last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 2,259,968 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.