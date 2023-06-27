CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

