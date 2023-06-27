D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DHI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.14. 591,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,159. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

