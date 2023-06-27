Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Purchased by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 356,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,800. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

DNMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 162,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,286. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $231.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 377.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

