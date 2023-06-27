DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.59 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

