Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $90.92 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $8.63 or 0.00028095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $90.92 million and $696,347.43 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

