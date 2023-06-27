Decred Price Tops $14.70 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Decred has a market capitalization of $224.71 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00048001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00134469 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030452 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013380 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,289,985 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.