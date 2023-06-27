Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.90. 283,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,648. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.80 and its 200-day moving average is $402.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.