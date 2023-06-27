Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 373.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.64. The stock had a trading volume of 436,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

