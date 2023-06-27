Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 17th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

