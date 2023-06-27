Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 17th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.50.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
