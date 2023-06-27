Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DAL opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

