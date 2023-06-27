DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

