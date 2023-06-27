Derbend Asset Management Buys 462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.9% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.69. The company has a market capitalization of $764.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

