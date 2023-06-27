Dexus (ASX:DXS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.24

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Dexus Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35.
Dexus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.