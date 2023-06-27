Dexus (ASX:DXS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.24

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Dexus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35.

Get Dexus alerts:

Dexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.