dForce USD Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $2,665.61 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00287112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,361,358 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01244563 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,918.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.