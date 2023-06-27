DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 12th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.7% per year over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

DRH stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

