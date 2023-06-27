DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 334,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 871,910 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,921.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,874,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,964,231.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,921.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,874,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,964,231.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,655,331 shares of company stock worth $121,796,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

