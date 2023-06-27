DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,109. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

