DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,109. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
