Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $33.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

