Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.7% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,076 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 572,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

