Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $33.72

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.72, but opened at $35.41. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 469,744 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $501.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.