DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Up 8%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 4,806,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,687,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

