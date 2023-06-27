Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DRREF traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.89. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.20. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$10.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.
Read More
