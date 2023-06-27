DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMDS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.28) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

Shares of LON:SMDS traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 266.18 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 4,690,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.35. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.69).

In other DS Smith news, insider Eric Olsen bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £69,420 ($88,264.46). Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

