Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 17th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.83 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

